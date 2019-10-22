'It's such an important moment of recognition'

Video

Gary and Tom Rowntree-Finlay got married last year in Cyprus, but are planning a second ceremony now that same-sex marriage has been legalised in Northern Ireland.

The new legislation says the Westminster government must bring in regulations to provide for same-sex marriage by 13 January 2020.

Northern Ireland's first same-sex weddings are set to take place in February.

Same-sex marriages have been allowed in England, Scotland and Wales since 2014.

The Glengormley couple met more than 10 years ago and have lived together for the last nine years.

Read more here: Same-sex couple to re-marry in Northern Ireland.