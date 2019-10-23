Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'It is very definitely at risk at the moment'
The five crew of the Dillon Owen, from County Cork, were rescued and are unharmed after it got into difficulties at 05:00 BST on Wednesday.
An effort to refloat the vessel failed due to poor weather, according to the owners of Ardglass Harbour.
Kevin Quigley, from the NI Fishery Harbour Authority, said the boat ran aground on its way into the harbour.
-
23 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-50160886/it-is-very-definitely-at-risk-at-the-momentRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window