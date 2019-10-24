How has abortion law in Northern Ireland changed?
Video

Abortion in Northern Ireland: How has the law changed?

Abortion in Northern Ireland has been decriminalised.

That means women and girls can terminate a pregnancy without fear of being prosecuted.

In this interim period from now until March, those affected will continue to travel to England for medical terminations.

  • 24 Oct 2019