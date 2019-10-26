Choirs descend on Derry for international festival

Video

Choirs from around the world have descended on Londonderry to take part in the City of Derry international Choir Festival 2019.

The event, first held in 2013, will welcome more than 100 choirs from local schools in Northern Ireland to international choirs from as far away as North Macedonia, Mexico, Brazil, Portugal, Germany and Italy.

The event runs from 23-27 October and is set to attract massive crowds.

The five-day festival is described as a "joyous celebration of all that choral singing has to offer".

The seventh edition of the event opened on Wednesday with a performance of the popular classical work The Armed Man by Sir Karl Jenkins, which was performed by the Ulster Orchestra and festival choir.

Video journalist: Mike McBride