CCTV released showing level crossing near misses
Video

Translink has released CCTV footage of near misses with trains at level crossings, in an effort to discourage people from trying to "beat the barrier".

The transport company has urged people to pay attention when approaching level crossings and said that "any temptation to ignore warning lights" was putting lives at risk.

  • 29 Oct 2019