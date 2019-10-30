Video

A boy who was not allowed to use a trampoline because he has prosthetic legs has received a £2,500 settlement in a disability discrimination case.

Zack Gordon was seven when he visited the We Are Vertigo Trampoline Park in Newtownbreda, Belfast, in July 2017.

His family took legal action against the firm after Zack was refused access to the trampolines on safety grounds.

The firm said this was due to insurance restrictions and safety guidance from the trampoline manufacturer.

