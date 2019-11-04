'I played among corpses'
Holocaust: Bergen-Belsen survivors meet 74 years after liberation

Holocaust survivors Tomi Reichental and Susan Pollock have spoken to thousands of people about their experiences of imprisonment in concentration camps during World War Two.

They were both held at Bergen-Belsen when the camp was liberated in 1945.

Despite their shared experiences the pair hadn't met until now.

They spoke to BBC News NI at a synagogue in Belfast shortly after their first meeting.

