Increased patrols in Belfast's Holyland area
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Belfast City Council to increase patrols in the Holyland area

Belfast City Council is to increase patrols with the police this Halloween in the Holyland area in a bid to combat anti-social behaviour.

At a special council meeting called to discuss the issue, which was addressed by residents from the area, it was agreed that a core problem is a lack of regeneration with unsuitable and multiple occupancy homes.

  • 31 Oct 2019