Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ghosts and ghouls come out to play
Thousands of people have descended on Londonderry to celebrate Halloween.
The eight-day-event is one of the biggest in Europe and attracts visitors from around the world.
The festival culminated with a fireworks display over the River Foyle and a parade through the city centre on Thursday.
-
01 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window