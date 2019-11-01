Ghosts and ghouls come out to play

Ghosts and ghouls come out for Halloween
Thousands of people have descended on Londonderry to celebrate Halloween.

The eight-day-event is one of the biggest in Europe and attracts visitors from around the world.

The festival culminated with a fireworks display over the River Foyle and a parade through the city centre on Thursday.

