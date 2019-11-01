Media player
Essex lorry deaths: Police appeal to Ronan and Christopher Hughes
Police have appealed to two brothers wanted in connection with the deaths of 39 people found in a lorry container in Essex to hand themselves in.
Ronan and Christopher Hughes are wanted on suspicion of manslaughter and people trafficking.
Speaking in Belfast, Essex Police said they had spoken to Ronan by phone.
"Ronan and Christopher, hand yourselves in," said Det Ch Insp Daniel Stoten, who is leading the investigation.
Read more: Essex lorry deaths police appeal to brothers
01 Nov 2019
