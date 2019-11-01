'What a find' - the treasure of the north coast

Media player
Treasure found in field on Northern Ireland's north coast
Two metal detectorists have found a "hoard" of coins in a field on Northern Ireland's north coast.
Paul Reynard and Michael Gwynne found the treasure after being asked by a farmer to look for his wedding ring.
Experts will assess the value of the coins, with the stash thought to be worth thousands of pounds.
01 Nov 2019
