Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Women in engineering: A changing industry?
Engineering is historically a male-dominated field, but how can more women be encouraged to pursue it as a career?
Kirstie Haughey works in a factory as an apprentice and gives us her thoughts.
-
02 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window