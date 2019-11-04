Executive Office 'caused us more pain and torture'
Appeal court judges have ruled that the Stormont Executive Office has the power to compensate survivors of institutional abuse in Northern Ireland.

A compensation scheme recommended by the Historical Institutional Abuse inquiry in January 2017 has never been implemented.

Margaret McGuckin, from Survivors and Victims of Institutional Abuse (Savia), said the Executive Office needed to start work on setting up the scheme immediately.

