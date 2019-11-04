Media player
When Gay met Boyzone
The renowned Irish broadcaster Gay Byrne has died at the age of 85.
In 30 years of the Late Late Show, he conducted hard hitting and thought provoking interviews.
But this clip looks at the lighter side of Gay.
In it, he meets, a young group of men who went on to become one of Ireland''s biggest ever boy bands.
Boyzone were not always the slick group we grew to know and love, as this video shows.
Footage courtesy of RTÉ.
04 Nov 2019
