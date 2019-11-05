Media player
'They have put us through 18 years of hell'
The parents of a nine-year-old girl who died from hyponatremia have said they hope a new inquest will give them truth and justice.
Raychel Ferguson from Londonderry died at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children 18 years ago.
Northern Ireland's attorney general has directed the coroner to open a new inquest into her death.
"All we ever wanted from the start was the truth and we didn't get it," her mother Marie Ferguson told BBC News NI.
The Western Health Trust said it would not comment on individual cases but it "always cooperates fully and openly in every coroner's inque
