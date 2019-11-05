Video

A boy convicted of the murder of schoolgirl Ana Kriégel has been sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of release for 12 years.

A second boy has been sentenced to at least 15 years in prison with no possibility of release for eight years.

The boys, both 15, became two of Ireland's youngest convicted killers when they were found guilty of murdering the 14-year-old..

The victim's parents said "justice has been served for Ana".

However, Patric Kriégel, the victim's father, added that "forever is not long enough" when it comes to how long the two killers spend in prison.

"Please remember Ana and keep her in your hearts somewhere," he said.