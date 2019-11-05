'They never had their full childhood'
A bill to compensate victims of historical institutional abuse has passed through the House of Commons.

Speaking in the chamber, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Julian Smith quoted scripture, including the line: "When I became a man, I gave up childish things."

The legislation has passed just ahead of Parliament being dissolved for the December general election.

Pressure had been on the government to pass the legislation on time.

