Kevin Lunney: 'If you don't get in, we're going to kill you'
Kevin Lunney, a director of Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH), told BBC Spotlight NI how he tried to escape from the men who kidnapped him.
The 50-year-old businessman was abducted from near his home in Kinawley, County Fermanagh, on 17 September.
He was viciously attacked and left in County Cavan, about 22 miles (35km) away.
05 Nov 2019
