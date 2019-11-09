Portadown gets a new youth centre
Every day dozens of young boys and girls pack the new YMCA in Portadown for fun and games.

The new £1.4m centre opened last month after receiving funding from the Department of Education.

Portadown's YMCA centre aims to tackle educational underachievement among Protestant boys.

So far, it’s proving to be a hit with the critics.

