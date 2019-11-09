Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Portadown gets a new youth centre
Every day dozens of young boys and girls pack the new YMCA in Portadown for fun and games.
The new £1.4m centre opened last month after receiving funding from the Department of Education.
Portadown's YMCA centre aims to tackle educational underachievement among Protestant boys.
So far, it’s proving to be a hit with the critics.
-
09 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window