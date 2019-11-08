Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'There will not be checks on goods going from NI to GB,' Boris Johnson tells NI crowd
The Prime Minister has briefed Conservative party members in Northern Ireland on his Brexit deal.
A clip of the briefing has been widely shared on social media. So did Boris Johnson get all the details correct?
The Brexit deal has major implications for Northern Ireland.
-
08 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-50350231/there-will-not-be-checks-on-goods-going-from-ni-to-gb-boris-johnson-tells-ni-crowdRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window