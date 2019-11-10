Being the only trans pupil at an all girls school

Media player
Transgender at school: Transitioning during A-levels
Oliver Crothers transitioned from female to male when he was 17 years old, while studying at an all-girls school.
He says teachers were supportive and agreed to him changing his name and wearing a male uniform.
Last month, the Education Authority published detailed guidelines for schools in Northern Ireland on how to support transgender pupils.
Oliver, now 23, says the guidelines should have been published sooner but he believes they will help other young people transitioning.
Video journalists: Tori Watson and Emily McGarvey
10 Nov 2019
