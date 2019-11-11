Armistice Day is marked in Northern Ireland
A two-minute silence has been held at the Cenotaph at Belfast City Hall to mark Armistice Day.

A ceremony took place to remember the moment 101 years ago that the agreement came into force to end fighting in World War One.

Among those taking part in Monday's ceremony was Belfast Lord Mayor John Finucane.

