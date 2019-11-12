Media player
Domestic violence: 'He wanted people to see the perfect couple'
"I absolutely adored him. Anyone that knew us, after the breakup said 'you were the perfect couple' but that's what he wanted people to see."
Anna's perfect relationship turned into one of control when her ex-husband repeatedly accused her of having an affair.
"I never looked at another man when I was with him."
The accusations continued, and he began checking Anna's phone and calling her constantly.
12 Nov 2019
