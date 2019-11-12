Strong winds and rain affect Northern Ireland

Wind and rain batter Northern Ireland
Heavy rain and strong winds affected travel in parts of Northern Ireland on Tuesday morning.

A yellow severe weather warning for rain in counties Down and Antrim was in place until 11:00 GMT.

There were also strong winds with gusts of 40-60 mph along the north coast on Tuesday morning.

