'Life was a holiday'
Video

Dot and Daisy Jack are among the oldest identical twins in the UK and Ireland.

The 96-year-old sisters were born on a farm in County Monaghan before moving to County Antrim.

They married two cousins who coincidentally shared the same name - William Jack - and each raised families.

The twins credit farm life, faith and family for their long lives.

  • 13 Nov 2019