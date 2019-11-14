Media player
Female plumber: 'It would be nice to have another girl around'
A 22-year-old Ballymena apprentice is winning awards for her skills as a plumber.
And Abigail Reilly's going global, competing at the World Skills championships next week.
14 Nov 2019
