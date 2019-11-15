'People aren't used to seeing a woman on a farm'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Women in farming: Why are there so few?
While many women are working in the agricultural sector in Northern Ireland as scientists, vets and in agri-food, not that many are running farms.
Government statistics show that of the 24,000 farms in Northern Ireland, fewer than one in 10 are headed by a woman.
So why are there so few?
BBC News NI has spoken to some women keen to change those figures.
-
15 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window