Firefighters tackle blaze at Belfast storage unit
A fire crew of more than 60 have worked to bring the blaze under control.

The storage unit where the fire broke out contained agricultural feed materials.

A spokesperson for Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said fire crews had "worked hard throughout the night in difficult conditions to bring the fire under control and to protect neighbouring property".

  • 15 Nov 2019