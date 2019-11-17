Autumn unveils Donegal Celtic cross
In the heart of the woods in the Irish border village of Killea in County Donegal, a mysterious Celtic cross appears each autumn.

This giant 100m (328ft) long Celtic cross first appeared in a Donegal forest in the autumn of 2016, baffling passengers flying overhead towards City of Derry Airport.

This is its story.

