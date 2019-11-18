Media player
Ballynhinch: CCTV shows cash machine theft bid at petrol station
CCTV shows the moment a service station forecourt canopy was knocked over by a shovel loader during an attempted cash machine theft in County Down.
It happened at Carlisle's in Ballynahinch on Monday morning.
The canopy collapsed on to the fuel pumps.
The would-be thieves failed in their attempt to steal the cash machine.
