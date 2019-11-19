Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Belfast Christmas market traders on Brexit and food prices
The Christmas market opened in Belfast at the weekend, with traders from more than 32 countries.
It brings in about £78m gross to the city each year but some European traders say uncertainty around Brexit could put them off coming back to Northern Ireland next year.
19 Nov 2019
