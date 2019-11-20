Video

Catherine Griffiths says it was a "lonely and isolating" journey getting a diagnosis for two adopted children who suffer from a condition called Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder.

The condition can affect youngsters whose mothers drank during pregnancy.

Ms Griffiths, from Aberystwyth, in Ceredigion, wants a strategy across Wales to help diagnose the condition as just one of the country's seven health boards has specific guidelines. She also claims there was little additional educational support.

The Welsh Government said it was investing in new legislation for those with additional learning needs.

It also said its Healthy Child Wales Programme sets out "what support children and their families can expect from health boards to support early years health and development".