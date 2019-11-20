Media player
'It was a life changing diagnosis'
The suspended Belfast neurologist Michael Watt carried out hundreds of unnecessary procedures on patients, a BBC Spotlight investigation has revealed.
Dr Michael Watt worked at the Royal Victoria Hospital as a neurologist diagnosing conditions like epilepsy and Parkinson's Disease.
His former patient Jean Garland has spoken about being misdiagnosed with motor neurone disease.
20 Nov 2019
