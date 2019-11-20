Dana's homecoming

Video

Ireland's first ever win in the Eurovision Song Contest was achieved by an eighteen year school girl from Derry.

Dana won the contest in 1970 with the song 'All Kinds of Everything' which catapulted her to super stardom.

Her performance from Amsterdam was watched by over 200m viewers.

The people of Londonderry welcomed the singer back to commemorate her achievement 50 years on.

Residents gathered in the Guildhall in the city to serenade the singer as she returned to the Walled City.

A documentary is being filmed to commemorate the singer's achievement, which is to be broadcast next year.

"To be able to celebrate it with people I love means the world.

"It (the song) was a celebration for the city and the whole country", the singer said.