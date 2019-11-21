'There's absolutely no secrecy'

Video

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald has defended her party’s decision not to publish the results of its vice presidential election.

Last weekend Michelle O'Neill was re-elected vice president after beating John O‘Dowd but the result was not publicised.

Speaking at Stormont on Thursday, Ms McDonald said her party's vote was "an internal matter" and it had "concluded".

She rejected any suggestion that the party was being secretive.

Earlier this week, Mr O'Dowd said he had "no regrets" about challenging Mrs O'Neill.

Sinn Féin said it will review how it conducts leadership elections in future.