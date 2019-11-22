Dr Watt statement 'deeply insulting'
A former patient of suspended neurologist Dr Michael Watt has said his statement of "sincere sympathy" did not go far enough.

Dr Watt issued the statement to those affected by Northern Ireland's biggest patient recall, which led to his suspension.

Danielle O'Neill said he did not apologise to patients "who have been misdiagnosed".

  • 22 Nov 2019