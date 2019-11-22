Media player
Natasha Carruthers: 'Lily Rose will never know her mum'
Det Ch Insp Eamonn Corrigan read out a statement on behalf of Natasha Carruthers' family after two men were jailed over her death.
Ms Carruthers, a 23-year-old mother of one, was killed when the car she was in hit a tree near Derrylin, County Fermanagh, in October 2017.
A few weeks before the crash, Ms Carruthers celebrated her daughter Lily Rose's first birthday.
They said Ms Carruthers was a "much-loved, fun-loving and caring" woman with a "heart of gold".
22 Nov 2019
