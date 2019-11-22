Media player
Dr Watt patient: 'We still have so many questions'
Suspended Belfast neurologist Dr Michael Watt has offered his "sincere sympathy" to those affected by Northern Ireland's biggest patient recall.
Jean Garland was told by Dr Watt that she had motor neurone disease, even though her test results were inconclusive.
She demands answers from the Belfast Trust and the Department of Health.
22 Nov 2019
