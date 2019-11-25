Media player
'I thought everything would be amazing - it's not'
A 29-year-old Belfast woman has had to have a breast removed after contracting an infection following breast reduction surgery in Turkey.
She is now recovering in the Ulster Hospital.
She spoke to BBC Newsline because she wants to warn others of the potential dangers of having surgery abroad.
25 Nov 2019
