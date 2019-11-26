'The bottle ruled my life'
Heather Magee showed symptoms of dementia - but these were caused by her alcohol abuse.

Now, she has found a way back to a better life.

The County Down woman was diagnosed with alcohol related brain damage (ARBD) more than two years ago. The condition has symptoms similar to dementia.

Unlike dementia, though, ARBD can improve to some degree in up to 75% of cases.

