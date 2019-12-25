Giving old tools new life
Camphill Community Mourne Grange gives old tools new life

The Camphill Community Mourne Grange in Kilkeel is a community where people with special needs work and live together.

They have been working away collecting tools to repurpose and send to tradespeople in Africa.

Refurbishing tools and sewing machines gives the residents at Mourne Grange a chance to learn new skills.

Video journalist: Leanna Byrne

