'You could tell there was something weird'
Airbnb scam: Couple visiting Belfast falls victim to fake listing

A couple have spoken of how they became victims of a holiday scam during a trip to Northern Ireland.

Simone and Alice Cardillo arrived at their accommodation in Belfast to find it was empty and for sale.

They had booked and paid for the bogus property using the booking site Airbnb.

It later refunded the money and removed the fake post.

It said such scams are extremely rare on its site.

  • 27 Nov 2019