'You could tell there was something weird'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Airbnb scam: Couple visiting Belfast falls victim to fake listing
A couple have spoken of how they became victims of a holiday scam during a trip to Northern Ireland.
Simone and Alice Cardillo arrived at their accommodation in Belfast to find it was empty and for sale.
They had booked and paid for the bogus property using the booking site Airbnb.
It later refunded the money and removed the fake post.
It said such scams are extremely rare on its site.
-
27 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-50576438/airbnb-scam-couple-visiting-belfast-falls-victim-to-fake-listingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window