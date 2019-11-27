'She was lovable and kind , always there for you'
Larne: Friends pay tribute to Gracie Gordon who died after river fall

Friends of a 14-year-old girl who died after falling into a river in County Antrim have spoken about their memories of her.

The girl, who has been named locally as Gracie Gordon, was taken to hospital after the incident on Tuesday night but died.

Her death is believed to have been an accident.

