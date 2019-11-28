'Have fun at Christmas but leave car keys at home'

Media player
Drink driving: PSNI warns of risks ahead of Christmas
People going out to drink alcohol this Christmas should leave the car keys at home, police have said.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland has warned that its officers will be breath-testing more drivers over the Christmas period than they did last year.
A 14-year-old and an 83-year-old were among more than 320 motorists caught drink driving during the same period last year.
28 Nov 2019
