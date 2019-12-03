Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Election 2019: Race to top the poll in Fermanagh and South Tyrone
Fermanagh and South Tyrone is one of the tightest battle grounds in Northern Ireland between unionism and nationalism.
The constituency has a large geographic reach, with many voters living along the Irish border.
In the 2010 general election, only four votes separated the first and second candidate, with Sinn Féin's Michelle Gildernew coming out on top.
BBC News NI speaks to some residents to find out what issues matter to them, ahead of next Thursday's general election.
-
03 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-50637520/election-2019-race-to-top-the-poll-in-fermanagh-and-south-tyroneRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window