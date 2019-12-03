PSNI launch Christmas clamp down on drugs
The PSNI have launched a two-week operation to tackle street-level drug dealing in the run up to Christmas.

Operation Season's Greetings will see police across Northern Ireland targeting those involved in drug dealing in the first two weeks of December.

Ch Supt John Roberts appealed for the public's help in identifying drug dealers and drug abusers in local communities.

