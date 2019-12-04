'Why are you washing your hands of this?'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Health strike: Julian Smith confronted by workers over pay

NI Secretary Julian Smith has been confronted by healthcare workers while on a visit to Belfast.

James Large, a representative for Unison, a healthcare union, questioned Mr Smith.

Health workers are protesting against pay and staffing levels which they claim are "unsafe".

Mr Smith met members of the NI Civil Service and trade unions during his visit to Belfast.

Read more here.

  • 04 Dec 2019
Go to next video: Dispute 'may delay cancer diagnoses' says trust