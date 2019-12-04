'Why are you washing your hands of this?'

Media player
Health strike: Julian Smith confronted by workers over pay
NI Secretary Julian Smith has been confronted by healthcare workers while on a visit to Belfast.
James Large, a representative for Unison, a healthcare union, questioned Mr Smith.
Health workers are protesting against pay and staffing levels which they claim are "unsafe".
Mr Smith met members of the NI Civil Service and trade unions during his visit to Belfast.
04 Dec 2019
