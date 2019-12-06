Media player
Oil facility expansion opposed
People living on the shores of Belfast Lough have said they cannot understand the logic for the expansion of an oil facility that would see large tankers offloading fuel several times a month.
The £20m project would see the redevelopment of the Cloghan Point near Whitehead.
The company behind it said it would create jobs and deliver cheaper fuel.
The site was built in the late 1970s to serve Ballylumford and Kilroot Power stations.
Read more here: Cloghan Point: Residents oppose oil facility expansion
06 Dec 2019
