'I just wanted to get her body out of the sea'
A woman has died after a group of swimmers got into difficulty in the sea off a County Antrim beach.
Another woman is in a stable condition in hospital following the major incident at Ballycastle.
Dog walker Aine Paterson recalls how she came across the tragic scene and entered the water to help.
09 Dec 2019
