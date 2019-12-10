Video

Members of the public have been leaving coats, scarves and hats on the gates of St Mary's Church in Belfast.

The clothing is being left for homeless people to take and help keep them warm this winter.

The organiser, Marney Magee, got the idea after seeing a similar idea staged at Dublin's Ha'penny bridge.

Ms Magee and fellow organisers have been wrapping the clothes in plastic to help shield them from the elements.

She told BBC News NI that she was shocked by the sheer amount of clothes people have donated.

"This is third day now in a row that we have been down replenishing the stuff," she said.